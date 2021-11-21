Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.17. 441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 479,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.