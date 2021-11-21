Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.17. 441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 479,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.