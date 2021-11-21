Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.