Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Down 11.3%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price fell 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 193,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 40,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a market cap of C$38.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

