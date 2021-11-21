Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

