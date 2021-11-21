Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.