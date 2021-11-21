Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $861.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.