Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $48,000 in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

