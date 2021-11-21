Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 64.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 343.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.76. 206,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,814. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

