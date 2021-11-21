Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Carriage Services posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 206,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.