CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,597,510.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,745 shares of company stock worth $23,725,820 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

