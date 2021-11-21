CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.12. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 43,688 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.