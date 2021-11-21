Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.56). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $96,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

