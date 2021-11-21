Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.50 ($74.43).

Shares of COK stock opened at €63.10 ($71.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. Cancom has a 52-week low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a 52-week high of €64.14 ($72.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

