Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lessened by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $129.38 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

