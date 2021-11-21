Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$32.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.44.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.74 billion and a PE ratio of -372.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.31. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$35.47.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

