California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,953 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $441,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

HEES stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.