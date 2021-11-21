California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scholastic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,032 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.00 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.57%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.