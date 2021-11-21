California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

