California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SXI opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.