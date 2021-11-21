CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 567,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 752,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CAMP stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $359.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

