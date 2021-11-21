Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.6 days.

Bunzl stock remained flat at $$34.67 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

