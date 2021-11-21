Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.6 days.
Bunzl stock remained flat at $$34.67 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $37.64.
Bunzl Company Profile
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.