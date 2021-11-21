BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,358.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $17,358.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.