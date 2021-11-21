Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.85. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

