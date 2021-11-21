Brokers Offer Predictions for The Macerich Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

