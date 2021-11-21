Brokerages Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Target Price at $16.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.