Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Target Price at $29.80

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DTCWY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 29,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

