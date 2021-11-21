Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Price Target at GBX 962.86

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 962.86 ($12.58).

Several research firms have commented on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Britvic alerts:

LON BVIC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 881.50 ($11.52). 3,064,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 911.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 935.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders bought a total of 44 shares of company stock worth $27,155 over the last ninety days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.