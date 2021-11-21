Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $12.71

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Affimed by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,110,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

