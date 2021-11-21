Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $324.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Interface posted sales of $276.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TILE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.87 on Friday. Interface has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $937.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Interface by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Interface by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Interface by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

