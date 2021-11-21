Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.88. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

