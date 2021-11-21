Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. DexCom posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $641.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.25. DexCom has a 52 week low of $311.01 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,334 shares of company stock valued at $22,073,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

