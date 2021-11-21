Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report $768.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.80 million and the highest is $792.00 million. Twilio posted sales of $548.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

NYSE TWLO traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.00. 2,276,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.11. Twilio has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $373,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,449 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,230. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

