Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $193.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

