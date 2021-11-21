Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,366. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. Culp has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

