Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report sales of $1.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Aravive stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,611. Aravive has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

