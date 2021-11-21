Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Cap Reaches $315,512.70

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00008875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $315,512.70 and $30,479.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00090799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.99 or 0.07266492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,466.66 or 1.00119368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

