Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $272.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $224.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.15.

BA stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.03. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

