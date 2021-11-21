BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FM. Bank of America lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE FM opened at C$27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$35.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.