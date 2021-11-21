Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.50 million-$876.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.05 million.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 248,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Blucora has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

