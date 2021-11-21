Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives $23.22 Average PT from Analysts

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

Several analysts recently commented on BLND shares. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $4,677,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $2,696,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $12,301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

