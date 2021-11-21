BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

MCA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 94,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

