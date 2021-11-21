BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 127,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,169. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.