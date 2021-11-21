Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124.78 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $124.78 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $161.41 or 0.00272639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,203.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.22 or 0.00981739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,903,277 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

