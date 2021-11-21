BitBall Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $9,617.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 69.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,850.58 or 0.99345071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00498850 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

