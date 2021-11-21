Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BVS opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.02 million and a PE ratio of -280.40. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

