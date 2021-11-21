BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.38, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

