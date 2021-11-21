BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.18.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.38, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
