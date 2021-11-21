Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.04 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.00.

NYSE BILL traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.17. 1,749,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $439,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,366 shares of company stock worth $82,060,409 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

