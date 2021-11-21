Bezant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 101.2% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $66.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.