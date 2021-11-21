Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 858,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.98 on Friday. Berry has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Berry by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

