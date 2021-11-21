Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

NYSE FR opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

